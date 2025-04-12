AC filter cleaning frequency: Key to optimal cooling and preventing damage Cleaning the AC filter is important as the air conditioning system uses indoor air to pass through the cooling coil. Here’s an important tip on cleaning the filter to maximise cooling.

As April arrives, the heat begins to rise, prompting many households to turn on their coolers and air conditioners for relief. While coolers are sufficient for mild summer days, once the temperature hits 40 degrees Celsius, air conditioning becomes essential for comfort. If you've started using your AC, it's time to pay attention to its maintenance. In the sweltering summer months, air conditioners and refrigerators are vital home appliances. While we can quench our thirst with water from a pot, enduring hot air without cooling is nearly impossible. Proper care of your AC is crucial to ensure it operates effectively throughout the summer. With regular maintenance, your unit can provide ample cooling even during the hottest days and prolong its lifespan.

Maintaining the filters is key to effective cooling. Just as the compressor is important, the filters play an equally significant role. The quality of cooling your AC delivers largely depends on these filters. If they are well-maintained, you'll enjoy optimal cooling. Many people, however, overlook the importance of timely cleaning, which can lead to inefficiencies.

Although the AC provides relief within moments, its effectiveness relies on clean filters. Neglecting to clean them regularly not only diminishes cooling but also puts extra strain on the compressor, leading to higher electricity bills. Hence, it’s essential to clean the filters periodically.

So, how often should you clean the AC filter? The filter is located in the upper part of the indoor unit and serves to keep dirt out of the system. When dirt builds up, airflow is restricted, causing cooling to decline. If you’re using your AC, plan to clean the filter every 7 to 8 weeks during normal summer conditions. However, if you run your AC for 10 to 12 hours or more daily, aim to clean the filter every 4 to 6 weeks for optimal performance.

