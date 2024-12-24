Aadhaar card misuse fraud cost a software engineer 12 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar card misuse fraud

Cyber fraud, particularly through digital arrests, has become increasingly prevalent, with victims falling prey to these scams every day. In response, the government has ramped up its efforts to educate the public about the dangers of digital arrest fraud. Now, whenever a caller reaches out, individuals are greeted with a warning announcement to help them steer clear of such scams. Recently, a disturbing case of digital fraud emerged from Bengaluru, where cybercriminals defrauded a software engineer of crores.

The scammers posed as officers from TRAI and falsely informed Vijay Kumar, the software engineer, that his Aadhaar card had been misused. They threatened him, claiming that his Aadhaar was involved in a money laundering case worth Rs 6 crore, which had been filed at the Coloba Police Station in Mumbai and was now reaching the Supreme Court.

To convince Vijay, the scammers resorted to a video call, impersonating Mumbai Police officers and warning him of imminent arrest if he didn’t cooperate with their so-called investigation. Under the guise of this "investigation," they extracted personal and bank details from him. Ultimately, they siphoned off Rs 11.83 crore from his account through a series of transactions. Following this harrowing experience, Vijay lodged a complaint, and the police are actively investigating the case.

To protect yourself from falling into a similar trap, it’s crucial to remain calm when receiving such calls. Oftentimes, these cybercriminals impersonate high-ranking officials to instill fear. If you receive a call like this, stay composed, listen, and then hang up. Remember, no legitimate officer will reach out to you in this manner.

Never give away personal information to anyone you suspect may be a scammer. If you encounter a fraudulent call, report it immediately through the Sanchar Saathi portal or by calling 1930. In most instances of digital arrest fraud, scammers utilize social engineering tactics to manipulate people through threats. Stay vigilant to avoid becoming a victim.

