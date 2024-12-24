Oppo Reno 13 Series with iPhone 15 like design will launch in India next month

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 13 Series

Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Oppo Reno 13 Series is all set to launch in India next week. This smartphone series will include Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro smartphones. Ahead of their launch, the company has teased their design and colour options. These smartphone are similar to their Chinese counterpart and will succeed the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G smartphones, which was launched in July this year in the country.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India launch date

Oppo has announced that the Oppo Reno 13 5G series will be launching in India soon, with more details about the exact launch date expected shortly. Customers will be able to purchase these new phones through Flipkart as well as through Oppo's official online store.

According to the information available, the Oppo Reno 13 series will come in two different models, each with choices for memory and storage. The standard model will be available in a classic Ivory White color and a special Luminous Blue shade that is exclusive to India. The Pro version will have options in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender, offering a stylish look for those who prefer something different.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Features

The Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro feature one-piece sculpted glass back panels, OLED screens, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i display protection. The base model is designed with a 1.81mm thin bezel and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the Pro variant includes a 1.62mm bezel and a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Additional details regarding the launch date for the Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 13 5G series are anticipated. In China, these devices are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipsets and run on Android 15, powered by ColourOS 15. Both models carry an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The base Oppo Reno 13 includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup in addition to a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Reno 13 Pro features an additional 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The standard model has a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display and a 5,600mAh battery, supporting both 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Pro version offers a slightly larger 6.83-inch screen and a 5,800mAh battery.

