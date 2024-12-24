Voice-only recharge plans coming for Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL users as TRAI prepares to announce changes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Voice only recharge plan

As the new year approaches, the country's 1.2 billion mobile users may soon have reason to celebrate, thanks to a promising initiative from TRAI. This plan comes in response to growing frustration among users over rising recharge costs since July. Notably, those with dual SIM cards and users of 2G phones stand to gain the most from this positive development. In simple terms, mobile users are looking at a return to more favorable conditions.

TRAI is gearing up to take action

Currently, major telecom providers like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL offer packages that combine voice and data services, allowing users to enjoy both calling and internet access. In addition, companies provide data-only plans, which can be combined with existing subscriptions. However, these data-only packages lack provisions for incoming calls. TRAI is expected to soon direct telecom operators to introduce voice-only plans.

The introduction of voice-only plans will particularly benefit the millions of 2G users in India, who primarily use their phones for calling. Additionally, this change will aid users managing two SIM cards. Typically, users maintain one primary SIM for regular use and a secondary SIM for either data or calls. Without a voice-only plan, users often face higher recharge costs for their secondary numbers.

Affordable recharge options on the horizon

Once telecom companies roll out voice-only plans, users will have access to more affordable recharges for their secondary SIMs while continuing to use the pricier plans for their primary lines. According to a report from CNBC Awaaz, TRAI is moving swiftly to establish new regulations, allowing users to top up their numbers with just voice and SMS packs. At present, India has around 300 million, or 30 crore, 2G users, all of whom grapple with costly recharges to keep their numbers active.

In July, TRAI released a consultation paper to facilitate discussions with stakeholders and draft guidelines. Over the past year, TRAI has implemented several new rules aimed at enhancing the mobile user experience, including measures to eliminate fraudulent calls.

