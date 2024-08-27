A guide on how to enable 'Require Password to Power Off' setting on your smartphone

Follow us on Power off smartphone

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. They are not just for making calls or using social media, as they also serve as a portable bank. Additionally, smartphones have contributed to the decline of traditional television, as people can now entertain themselves through various OTT apps. In the event that your smartphone is stolen, it can lead to significant losses, including the potential compromise of personal data, photos, and videos by hackers. However, there are settings you can enable to protect your phone in such situations.

For Android users with version 13 or higher, there is an important setting that users can turn on for added security. The ‘Require Password to Power Off’ setting prevents unauthorised individuals from turning off your smartphone, making it easier to locate your device if it's lost or stolen.

If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to activate this feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate the ‘Require Password to Power Off’ setting on your smartphone.

A step-by-step guide on how to activate ‘Require Password to Power Off’ setting on your smartphone

Step 1: Go to your phone settings.

Step 2: Navigate to "Security and Privacy."

Step 3: Tap on "More Security and Privacy."

Step 4: Look for the option "Required Password to Power Off" and toggle it on.

With this setting enabled, a password will be necessary to turn off the phone, providing an additional layer of security.

