Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 5G IoT connections to cross 100 million by 2026: Report

5G IoT connections to cross 100 million by 2026: Report

The report states that there will be around 60 million 5G smart cities across the world by 2026. A number of cities have been planning authorities to leverage 5G connectivity as high-bandwidth gateways. The report forecasts that the healthcare and smart cities market will account for over 60%.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: January 24, 2023 17:03 IST
5G
Image Source : PIXABAY 5G

The global 5G IoT (Internet of Things) connections will reach 116 million by 2026, rising from just 17 million in 2023, a new report said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000: Quick Review

According to Juniper Research, the healthcare sector and smart city services will drive this 1,100 per cent growth over the next three years.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT's paid version is available for $42 per month for some early users: Know more

"5G will enable more efficient and dynamic healthcare provision that was not feasible with 4G or Wi-Fi. However, healthcare providers must first implement 5G in areas which provide a strong return on investment, most notably connected emergency services," said Research co-author Olivia Williams.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces native beta for macOS: How does it work?

The report forecasts that the healthcare and smart cities market will account for over 60 per cent of 5G IoT devices by 2026.

Related Stories
Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Jio's 5g services now available at major locations across Delhi-NCR

Jio's 5g services now available at major locations across Delhi-NCR

Jio True 5G: Gujarat becomes the 1st state with 5G service across all the districts

Jio True 5G: Gujarat becomes the 1st state with 5G service across all the districts

Jio prepaid plan: Rs 719 vs Rs 749- Which offers the better value?

Jio prepaid plan: Rs 719 vs Rs 749- Which offers the better value?

JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to play games for free and sign-up

JioGamesCloud Gaming beta launched in India: How to play games for free and sign-up

Reliance Jio Rs 749 plan with 90 days validity launched: Here are the details

Reliance Jio Rs 749 plan with 90 days validity launched: Here are the details

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Jio Down: Many users complained about the network- All you need to know

Jio Down: Many users complained about the network- All you need to know

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Reliance 5G services started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

Moreover, the report predicts that 5G networks will see significant growth in smart city services due to their low cost of deployment and ability to carry large amounts of data.

There will be over 60 million 5G smart city connections globally by 2026, and the report urges city-planning authorities to leverage 5G connectivity as high-bandwidth gateways.

The report also discovered that transportation network monitoring, including road and rail networks, will be critical services that will necessitate 5G-enabled high-bandwidth cellular connectivity.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News