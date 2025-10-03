5 Key areas where Zoho Arattai messenger surpasses WhatsApp Amid the long-standing dominance of global platforms like WhatsApp, Zoho's indigenous messenger app, Arattai, is rapidly gaining traction. The Chennai-based company is positioning Arattai as a powerful, homegrown alternative for digital communication.

New Delhi:

India is taking significant steps toward establishing its identity in the era of digital communication. In this context, Zoho has developed Arattai, an indigenous messenger app being touted as a strong alternative to WhatsApp in India. This app, while challenging global platforms like WhatsApp, offers several features that are currently missing from its main competitor. Let's explore the key areas in which Arattai surpasses WhatsApp.

1. Chatting Without a Mobile Number

Arattai's most significant feature is that it allows users to chat without sharing their mobile number. Users can start a conversation simply by creating a unique username. It is also easy to share photos, videos, documents, and location within the app. This functionality, which allows communication without revealing a personal phone number, is currently unavailable on WhatsApp.

2. Dedicated Meeting Feature

Users can create dedicated meetings within Arattai. This feature is distinct from standard video or audio calls and is designed for structured business meetings or group discussions. In contrast, WhatsApp primarily offers only call links or basic scheduling options.

3. Mentions

Arattai's Mentions feature clearly shows users in which chats they have been mentioned. This functionality is particularly useful for busy group chats, as it allows users to quickly track relevant messages. WhatsApp does not have an aggregated option for viewing all mentions.

4. Pockets

Arattai's Pockets feature securely stores important messages, media, and notes in the cloud. Users can easily access these items later from any synced device. WhatsApp does not offer protected, cloud-based storage specifically for messages or media outside of chat history backups.

5. Story Notifications

Arattai allows users to enable notifications for stories. When a user enables this feature, they will be notified whenever any of their contacts post a story. They can also customise the specific contacts for whom they wish to receive story notifications. This feature is not available on WhatsApp.

