Amazon, Flipkart sale: 5 Tricks to avoid 'out of stock' situations for iPhones and other products Amazon and Flipkart are currently hosting major festive sales on their platforms. While these events offer substantial discounts, many users have faced frustrating 'out of stock' issues when trying to purchase their favorite products. Here are 5 proven tricks to help you avoid stockouts.

New Delhi:

Amazon and Flipkart are currently hosting major festive sales on their platforms. These events are hugely popular among shoppers as they offer significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones and smart TVs. While the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is currently live, Flipkart is soon launching its next Festive Dhamaka Sale.

Many of us plan to buy our favorite devices during these sales, but we have all faced the frustrating situation where products go out of stock almost immediately, as the discounted price is often available only for limited inventory. However, there are a few simple tricks that can help you secure your desired device.

5 Tricks to avoid 'out of stock' situations for iPhones and other products

Exclusive Membership: Platforms like Flipkart and Amazon offer exclusive memberships (such as Amazon Prime or Flipkart Plus) that provide buyers with early access to sales. Since discounted prices are tied to limited stock, early access gives you a crucial advantage in purchasing devices before they sell out. Keep Checking Stock: Sometimes platforms temporarily mark products as "out of stock". Stock often becomes available again once the warehouse replenishes its inventory. Therefore, diligently keep checking the product page for your favorite device to see if it comes back online. Use the Wishlist: Platforms often announce the tentative sale price for premium products even before the actual sale begins. You should add the device to your wishlist beforehand to ensure a faster checkout process once the sale starts. Set Notifications: Most platforms allow users to opt-in to be notified when a product returns to stock. Utilise this feature to receive a timely alert and avoid missing out. Try Different Locations: E-commerce platforms fulfill orders from various locations across the country. If a product shows as out of stock at your current address, you can try checking its availability by entering a different serviceable location or zip code.

ALSO READ: ​Flipkart Festive Dhamaka 2025 sale announced: Massive discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and more