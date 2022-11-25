5 Best gaming smartphones with fast charging

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gaming

Over the years, gaming has become one of the most popular forms of entertainment. While it began with gaming consoles and then moved to laptops/PC, however today it is mobile gaming that leads the e-gaming industry, both offline and online. To ensure the best possible gaming experience, from anywhere at any time one needs to have a phone with a great display and phenomenal performance.

Whether you’re playing your favourite games, streaming or watching videos and movies uninterruptedly, or just running errands on the go, smartphones keep up with you. Gaming requires an uninterrupted experience that you can enjoy without thinking about low battery or charging all the time.

So, we have shortlisted the best gaming smartphones with fast charging. Here are our Top 5 picks:

realme GT Neo 3T - INR 29,999

The all-new realme GT neo 3T is the coolest addition to the GT series, its unique racing flag design represents the fast speed that you experience while gaming and streaming. Having a beautiful 6.62-inches AMOLED Display, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor and houses a massive 5000mAh battery with 80W super dart fast charging allowing users to enjoy the nonstop gaming experience without thinking about low battery. What makes this phone a must-have option is the 64MP+8MP+2MP triple camera and 16MP front camera setup. The realme GT neo 3T is available in three exciting colours - Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black and will come in three storage variants:

6+128GB priced at INR 29,999

8+128GB at INR 31,999

8+256GB at INR 33,999 on realme’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo V25 5G - INR 27,999

The other exciting option we have brought you is Vivo V25 5G which has 6.44 inches beautiful FHD+ Display that lets you have an immersive gaming visual experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 and a whopping 4500mAh battery with a 44W strong charger that never lets you worry while gaming all day long. Having a 64MP+8MP+2MP triple camera with a 50MP front camera, this amazing smartphone is available in two beautiful colours - Surfing Blue and Elegant Black which come in two storage variants:

8+128GB at INR 27,999

12+256GB at INR 31,999 on the Vivo’s official website and Amazon.

Redmi K50i 5G- INR 26,999

Redmi K50i 5G is a powerful gaming smartphone, created for those who need strong battery support, as its huge 5080mAh battery with 67W turbo charging ensures uninterrupted gaming and streaming experience. With 6.6inches Liquid FFS Display, you explore exciting visuals and experiences like never before. As a cherry on top, it offers 64MP+8MP+2MP camera specifications that let you capture your memories. You can grab your Redmi K50i 5G which is available in two exciting colour options i.e. Stealth Black, Phantom Blue and Quick Silver that come in two storage variants:

6GB+128GB priced at INR 23,999

8GB+256GB at INR 26,999 on Redmi's official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

iQOO Neo 6 5G - INR 29,999

The new iQOO Neo 6 5G is yet another solid option for all gamers, which houses a strong 4700mAh battery with 80W flash charging ensuring you uninterrupted gaming and streaming experience. This phone has a powerful Snapdragon 870 5G processor and a beautiful 6.62 inches AMOLED Display on which you can experience uninterrupted gaming like never before. The smartphone also offers 64MP+8MP+2MP camera specifications that let you capture moments beautifully. You can grab your iQOO Neo 6 5G which is available in three all-new colour options i.e. Dark Nova, Cyber Rage and Maverick Orange come in two storage variants:

8GB+128GB priced at INR 29,999

12GB+256GB at INR 33,999 on iQOO's official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

POCO F4 5G- INR 27,999

For the ones who love speed and performance, the new POCO F4 5G is an apt choice for them. The smartphone with an advanced 67W Sonic charger and massive 4500 mAh battery makes charging a worry of the past. The POCO F4 5G houses a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor and comes with a 6.67 FHD+ E4 AMOLED Display with a 120Hz Smart refresh rate allowing you to have one of the best visual experiences while you game and stream on it. Not to forget, it offers 64MP AI Triple camera specifications that let you capture your best shots. The POCO F4 5G is available in two colours i.e. Neptune Green and Night Black that comes in three storage variants:

6GB+128GB priced at INR 27,999

8GB+128GB priced at INR 29,999

12GB+256GB at INR 33,999 on Flipkart.

