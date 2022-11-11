5 Air conditioners with hot and cold technology

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Hot AC

It was a while back when people have been exploring air conditioners which could heat up the room in winter and chill out the room in the summer. A number of brands actually worked up on the technology and came up with air conditioners which could support both- cooling and heating qualities. So, here are the top 5 all-weather ACs with 'Hot and Cold' features for this winter which you must definitely look for if you are planning to get your AC for next summer:

DUALCOOL Air Conditioners with Hot and Cold Technology at Rs 40,990 (Flipkart, by the time of writing)

LG Electronics has designed a one-of-a-kind Dual Cool Air Conditioner with Hot and Cold Technology which has been specifically innovated to provide comfort to consumers throughout the year. It comes with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Compressors for faster cooling or heating and more efficiency as well as a drastic reduction in noise and vibration levels as well. Also, the AC constantly maintains the desired levels of temperature and assured savings-both power and electricity bills.

The new LG DUAL COOL Air Conditioners have Variable Tonnage Technology which adjusts the operation as per the user's requirement by automatically controlling the compressor speed. The AC comes with a 4-way swing and Jet Mode without compromising on your comfort.

Voltas 1.5 Ton Hot and Cold Split AC (Copper 18H SZS White) at Rs 44890 (on Amazon at the time of writing)

This Split AC comes with hot and cold operation, along with a non-inverter compressor, with low noise. The star rating of the split AC is as per BEE guidelines on or before 30th June 2022.

Capacity: 1.5 Ton and it is suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft). The AC comes with a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for the product, 1 year on the condenser, and 5 years of the compressor. The AC comes with a copper condenser coil for better cooling and requires low maintenance. It further features an anti-bacterial filter, dust filter and dehumidifier, along with R22 refrigerant gas. On the purchase, users will get an indoor unit, outdoor unit, remote control, user manual and a warranty card.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC at Rs 36490 (Amazon, at the time of writing)

This AC from LG comes with Super Convertible 5-in-1 cooling technology, and further features an HD filter with Anti-Virus Protection in its 2022 model. The Split AC comes with an inverter compressor, a variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It is the most energy efficient and has the lowest-noise operation. The AC comes with 1 Year on product warranty, 5 years of PCB warranty and 10 years of compressor warranty with gas charging.

Key Features of the AC include- Dual Inverter compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 cooling, 2 way Swing, HD filter with anti-virus protection, cools at 52⁰ C, ocean black protection, ocean black fin anti-corrosive and low gas detection.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, IH418SAFU, White) at

This split AC comes with a 1.5-ton capacity and has 4 Star energy rating. It comes with 1 year of product warranty, 1 year of condenser warranty and 10 years of compressor warranty. It has airflow direction control and supports an Anti-freeze Thermostat feature, an auto restart with memory function, comfort sleep, dry mode, dust filter, eco mode, golden hydrophilic fins, and heat mode which is the major highlight of the season and is the X factor of the AC for the winter season. The AC comes with a hidden display, rotary and self-clean ability. It can self-diagnosis and have Turbo Cool technology to cool up faster in summer, and has a Brushless DC Motor along with iFeel technology designed for your utmost comfort, claims the company.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot & Cold Heat Pump Inverter Split Air Conditioners at Rs 47,995 (Amazon at the time of writing)

The AC with heating function operates from -10 ° C to 24°C, and the 1.5-ton ac from Daikin comes with dew-clean technology. It comes with Power Consumption Display at Indoor Unit with 3D Air Flow

Dual Comfort (Automatic cooling and heating), power-airflow dual flaps, air purifying filter (PM2.5), indoor display brightness control, anti-corrosion treatment on Indoor and Outdoor heat exchanger Copper tubes (BTA oil), 1 year on product warranty, 1 year on condenser warranty, 5 years PCB warranty, and 10 years on compressor warranty.

(The above article is a research piece and India TV takes no responsibility for the performance of any of the mentioned air conditioners, as we have not reviewed the same.)

