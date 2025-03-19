1-ton split ACs get huge price cut! Grab deals on LG, Godrej, Voltas models As soon as summer arrives, the demand for ACs increases. You can purchase 1 ton Split ACs from brands like LG, Godrej, and Voltas at lower prices from Flipkart.

There's been a significant drop in the price of 1-ton Split AC units from popular brands like LG, Godrej, and Voltas. During the ongoing sale on Flipkart, you can snag these advanced air conditioners at discounts of up to 45 percent. 1-ton units are ideal for small rooms and are known for their energy efficiency. Many of the latest models come with smart features, allowing you to connect them to Wi-Fi and control them using your home's smart voice assistants. Let's take a closer look at the offers available on 1-ton ACs on Flipkart.

Godrej 2025 5-in-1

This Godrej model operates on a versatile 5-in-1 convertible technology and boasts a 3-star energy rating. With a 4-way air swing feature, you can enjoy optimal cooling throughout the room. The regular price is Rs 42,900, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs 29,990—a 30 precent discount!

Voltas 2024 Split Inverter AC

The Voltas offering comes with a price tag of Rs 56,990, and for a limited time, you can save up to 45 percent on it. This split AC is perfect for rooms measuring around 90 square feet and is available for Rs 30,990 after the discount, complemented by a 3-star energy rating.

Carrier 2025 Wi-Fi AC

Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and inverter technology, the Carrier split AC is priced at Rs 57,490. With a fantastic 44 percent discount, you can take it home for Rs 31,990. Additionally, there are bank discounts available when you make your purchase.

Haier 2025 Intelli Convertible 7-in-1 AC

This Haier model, priced at Rs 54,500, comes with 7-in-1 convertible technology, a dual inverter, and an integrated air purifier. You can grab it on Flipkart at a 43 percent discount for just Rs 30,990.

LG 2025 Model AI Convertible AC

The latest LG AC is listed at Rs 75,990, but with a remarkable discount of up to 46 percent, you can currently purchase it for Rs 40,290. This model features a 5-star energy rating, making it an excellent choice to help cut down on your electricity bills.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 16 sees major price cut, now selling close to iPhone 16e