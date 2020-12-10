Xiaomi to soon launch MIUI 12.5: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, is reportedly working on the next version of its Android skin called MIUI. The company will soon be launching MIUI 12.5 for its Mi and Redmi devices globally. According to a report by GizmoChina, the company confirmed the upcoming update in a post on the Mi Community China.

As per the report, the firm will be suspending weekly MIUI beta builds from December 14, 2020, because it will be focusing on the release of MIUI 12.5. There has been no official reveal of what MIUI 12.5 will offer or how it differs from MIUI 12.

There are rumours that it will provide improved privacy settings, including informing apps of the approximate location of a device. MIUI 12.5 is also expected to introduce several animation changes to the default launcher and power menu, among others, along with a redesigned volume menu and Cleaner app.

It is currently unclear when MIUI 12.5 will arrive, but we should probably know more before the end of the month.

(with IANS inputs)