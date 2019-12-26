Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro receives MIUI 11 update: Brings VoWiFi, App Drawer Support

Redmi Note 8 Pro's latest MIUI 11 update brings VoWiFi support.

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 based update for the yet another smartphone. This time around, the much popular Redmi Note 8 Pro has started receiving the update. Xiaomi announced the rollout plan of its MIUI 11 updates at the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch event on October 16, 2019. Since then, the company has rolled out the update for smartphones like Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 2 and 24 other smartphones. Here's what the latest MIUYI 11 update for Redmi Note 8 Pro brings to the table.

Alongside the MIUI 11 features, the update brings VoWi-Fi and app drawer support on the Redmi device. MIUI 11 features include new sounds, Mi Share, Mi Tasks, new calculator app and more. Apart from a plethora of features, the update also offers significantly better performance and an improved user interface with a minimalistic design.

How to download and install MIUI 11 on Redmi Note 8 Pro?

Redmi Note 8 Pro users have already started receiving the OTA (Over-the-Air) update and it weighs in at around 600MB in size. If you have not received the update yet, you should get a notification shortly as the company is rolling out the update in batches to the users in India.

Once the update is available for your handset, you will receive a notification regarding the same. Tapping on the notification will allow you to download and install it. One can also manually check for updates by heading over to Settings > About Phone > System Update and tap on Check for Updates.

