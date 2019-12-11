Gadgets News Xiaomi device Remove ads: How to remove ads from any Xiaomi device in 2019 Annoying ads on MIUI 11? Here's how you can disable them on your Xiaomi, Redmi devices using these easy steps

Xiaomi is currently one of the best selling smartphone brands in India right now. The company is popular for the budget as well as mid-range devices like the Redmi 8 or the Redmi Note 8 Pro. While the company is able to offer these smartphones at a very aggressive price point, they have to get most of their revenue from their own UI called MIUI. In order to generate more revenue, the company sends advertisement push notifications to all the Xiaomi devices running on MIUI. This can get annoying at some point. So, here's a quick guide to stop these advertisements from popping up every now and then.

Revoke MSA authorization

The first step to disabling ads begins from the "Authorization and revocation" setting in the MIUI. Follow these simple steps to disable ads on MIUI 11.

Head over to the Settings app on your Xiaomi device

Go to Passwords & Security > Authorization & revocation

Now disable the msa option here

Disable MSA

Do note that the Authorization & revocation option is available under the Additional Settings in MIUI 10. Also, in the Authorization and revocation option, you should also disable Get Apps to avoid notifications from the app store.

Personalized ad services

In order to disable personalized ad services, follow these steps on MIUI 11.

Open the Settings app on your smartphone

Head over to Passwords & Security > Privacy > Ad Services

Now, disable Personalized ad services

In MIUI 10, the same option can be found under Settings > Additional Settings.

Disable ads on stock MIUI apps

Some of the applications that come pre-installed on Xiaomi devices also have advertisements enabled. In order to turn off advertisements on every application, look for “Recommendations,” “Receive Recommendations“ or “Show recommended content” in the Settings menu of each application and disable them if they are enabled by default. Also, turn off the Wallpaper Carousel option in the Lock Screen settings page.