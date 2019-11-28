MIUI 11: How to install the update on your Xiaomi smartphone

MIUI 11 update can weigh over 2GB.

Last month, Xiaomi announced the rollout schedule for the much-awaited MIUI 11 update. While the update still does not bring the latest Android 10 version, it does offer a ton of new features. The update is already out for most of the eligible Xiaomi devices and here’s how you can install the update on your phone.

The updates are rolling out in various batches and phases, so there are chances that your device is still in the queue. However, you can go through the rollout roadmap to check when your device is expected to get the update.

First Phase (October 22-31)

Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro

Second Phase (November 4-12)

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2

Third Phase (November 13-29)

Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and Redmi Note 8

Last Phase (December 18-26)

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Except for the new Redmi Note 8 Pro, most devices have already received the update. Here’s how you can download and install the update right now