MIUI 11: How to install the update on your Xiaomi smartphone

Last month, Xiaomi announced the rollout schedule for the much-awaited MIUI 11 update. While the update still does not bring the latest Android 10 version, it does offer a ton of new features. The update is already out for most of the eligible Xiaomi devices and here’s how you can install the update on your phone.
The updates are rolling out in various batches and phases, so there are chances that your device is still in the queue. However, you can go through the rollout roadmap to check when your device is expected to get the update.
First Phase (October 22-31)
Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro
Second Phase (November 4-12)
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2
Third Phase (November 13-29)
Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and Redmi Note 8
Last Phase (December 18-26)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Except for the new Redmi Note 8 Pro, most devices have already received the update. Here’s how you can download and install the update right now
- Head over to the Settings app on your eligible Xiaomi device
- Tap on About Phone and then click on System update
- Now tap on Check for update. At times you will need to tap on Check for update at least 2-3 times.
- MIUI 11 update will be shown on the screen and you simply need to tap on the Download update option
- Once the download is complete, hit Reboot and Install to finish the installation process