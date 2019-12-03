MIUI 11: Top 5 new features it brings to your Xiaomi, Redmi device

MIUI 11 has a ton of exciting features

Xiaomi has recently started rolling out the MIUI 11 update to all the Mi and Redmi devices across the globe. The update has already arrived in most devices in India. So, if you have already updated your smartphone to the latest MIUI 11, here are the top 5 features you should start using right away.

Always-on Display

Always-on Display is available only on Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro in India

The Always-on Display feature is only available on the smartphones that come with an AMOLED panel. In India, the Redmi K20 series have received the MIUI 11 update and they have the new Always-On display. While the feature was there on the MIUI 10 as well, the new update brings major improvements to it. The update offers a wide range of AOD screens to choose from. Additionally, the update also brings a breathing effect for the always-on display to acts as a notification light.

Dynamic Sound Effects

Dynamic ringtones

Xiaomi has always provided a huge variety of ringtones and notifications tones since the beginning. With the new MIUI 11, the company has added something known as dynamic sound effects. As the name suggests, it gives a visual theme to ringtones, alarm sounds and notification tones. The all-new MIUI 11 comes with a wide range of dynamic sound effects that can be played depending on the time and mood of the day.

Mi Share

One of the biggest features brought with the MIUI 11 update has to be the Mi Share feature. Xiaomi has partnered up with other smartphone brands like Oppo, Realme and Vivo to offer a seamless file sharing experience. The feature works just like Apple’s AirDrop and offers speeds of up to 82Mbps. It is available under the “Connection and Sharing” tab in the Settings app.

Improvements to stock apps

Mi Calculator

Xiaomi has added a bunch of improvements and new features to the stock apps like the Calculator, Notes and other apps. The Calculator app now brings more options like age, EMI calculator and even an option to split bills. As for the Notes app, it gets a new Tasks feature where users can even post tasks just by voice input.

Performance improvements

Apart from all the new features and minimalistic design improvements, the new MIUI 11 also feels much smoother than before. The overall device performance while juggling between various apps has been improved drastically.