'Leave': Indian embassy in Iran issues fresh advisory for nationals amid unrest 'Leave': Indian embassy in Iran issues fresh advisory for nationals

New Delhi:

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a new advisory for Indian nationals living in Iran as protests continue in different parts of the country. The advisory comes in view of the changing security situation. In continuation of an earlier notice issued on January 5, 2025, the embassy has advised Indians currently in Iran to leave the country if possible. This includes students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists. The embassy said departures can be made through any available means, including commercial flights.

Caution advised in protest areas

The embassy has asked all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran to remain cautious. They have been advised to stay away from areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place.

Indians in the country have also been urged to closely follow local news for updates.

Stay in touch with the embassy

Indian nationals have been requested to remain in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran for assistance. The embassy stressed the importance of being reachable in case of emergencies. The advisory also asked Indian citizens to keep their passports, IDs and other immigration documents ready at all times.

Those needing any help related to documentation have been encouraged to contact the embassy directly.

Emergency helpline numbers shared

The embassy has shared emergency contact details for immediate support:

Mobile Numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, +989932179359

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Registration mandatory for all Indians

The embassy has urged all Indian nationals in Iran who have not yet registered to do so at www.meaers.com/request/home. The registration link is also available on the embassy’s official website.

In case of internet disruptions in Iran, families of Indian nationals in India have been asked to complete the registration on their behalf.