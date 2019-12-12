Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A start reciving MIUI 11 update: How to update, What's new and more

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 receive MIUI 11 update in India.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 series in India a few weeks ago. At the launch event, the company announced the rollout of the much-awaited MIUI 11 update. While the company has already rolled out the update to most of its smartphones, the update has not yet reached every supported device yet. Xiaomi's two budget options from 2018, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are finally getting the new MIUI 11 update.

Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are budget options from the company and they are finally receiving the MIUI 11 update. The Redmi 6 is getting the version MIUI 11.0.1.0 whereas the entry-level Redmi 6A gets 11.0.4.0 update.

Also Read: MIUI 11: How to download and install the update on your Mi, Redmi smartphone

As far as the feature list is concerned, the new MIUI 11 brings a ton of exciting features including Mi Share, game booster a new minimalist design, new Mi Calculator app and much more.

As for the smartphones, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones are powered by the Helio P22 and Helio A22 processors respectively. While the Redmi 6 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back, the Redmi 6A gets a single lens setup on the back.