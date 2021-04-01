Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India on April 23: Here's what to expect

Image Source : XIAOMI / TWITTER Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India this month.

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the much-awaited Mi 11 Ultra flagship smartphone in India this month. The handset was launched in China recently and it is now making its way to India. The company has revealed that the Mi 11 Ultra will make a debut in the Indian market on April 23.

The company has just announced the India launch date of the smartphone. As for the specifications, we can expect many of them to be similar to the Chinese variant of the handset. Here’s everything we know about the China variant of the Mi 11 Ultra.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ E4 AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. The flagship smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and wireless charging.

On the optics front, the Mi 11 Ultra features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50MP primary camera with, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens camera. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie snapper.

Mi 11 Ultra Price

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is available in three variants in China. The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,000). The 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 72,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 78,000).