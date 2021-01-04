Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Mi 11 gets an A+ from DisplayMate, with perfect colour accuracy.

DisplayMate has claimed that Xiaomi's recently launched flagship smartphone 'Mi 11' features an excellent display with a final score of A+, the highest in the DM ranking system. DisplayMate is an industry-standard for optimising, calibrating, testing, evaluating and comparing all types of displays, monitors and projectors.

DisplayMate said, "Based on our extensive lab tests and measurements, the Xiaomi Mi 11 delivers uniformly consistent top-tier display performance and receives all green ratings in all DisplayMate lab test display performance and accuracy categories."

Mi 11's panel has close to perfect calibration when running in sRGB or DCI-P3 models. There is also perfect 100 per cent coverage of those colour gamuts in the respective modes.

'Auto Colour' tends to boost saturation and contrast to make images pop, while 'Saturated mode' goes above and beyond and reaches 139 per cent sRGB and 111 per cent DCI-P3 coverage.

The smartphone features a 6.81-inch WQHD (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen, HDR10+ support, P3 colour spectrum and Corning gorilla Glass Victus.

The new Xiaomi phone comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.33-inch large sensor, 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture in addition to a 123-degree wide angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto/macro lens.

The cameras support 8K video recording at 24/30fps as well. At the front there is a 20MP camera. The device houses a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.