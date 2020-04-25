Vivo Y50 with punch-hole camera launched: Price, Specifications and more

Vivo Y50 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone in its home country, China. The all-new Vivo Y50 is an addition to the company’s mid-range Y family. The key highlights of the new smartphone include a single punch-hole camera, 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 processor and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new budget smartphone.

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch fullHD+ display with a single punch-hole design for the front camera. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y50 packs in a massive 5,000mAh battery. It even brings support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Google’s Android 10 operating system with FunTouch OS skin layered on top of it.

On the optics front, the Vivo Y50 sports a quad-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth of field sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter with AI Smart Beauty feature.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y50 will be available in China for a price of CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The device is set to go on sale in the country on April 26, 2020. The company has not yet announced the availability details for the international markets.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage