Vivo V20 with 44MP Eye Auto Focus Selfie Camera introduced in India: Price, features, specifications

Vivo has finally launched the new Vivo V20 in India via an online launch event today. The smartphone is a part of the company's V series and banks high on the camera department. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo V20 Features, specs

Starting with the main highlight of the smartphone, it gets a 44MP front camera with Eye Autofocus advanced algorithm. the feature will track and focus on the eye of the person in the frame and maintain the focus for clear selfies and video calling. The smartphone houses triple rear cameras arranged in a square-shaped setup. The camera module consists of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP lens for ultra-wide, bokeh and macro shots, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The device supports camera features such as super night mode (for rear and front), slow-motion videos (for rear and front), 4K selfies, dual-view video, Tripod Night Mode, and Motion autofocus.

The device gets a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a memory card.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Additionally, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Ultra-Game Mode. With an AG Matte Glass finish, the Vivo V20 comes in Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody and Moonlight Sonata colours. Further, the Vivo V20 will be 'Made in India.'

Apart from this, Vivo has also announced that the Vivo V20 SE, which is another variant of the V20, will launch in India before Diwali.

Vivo V20 Price, availability, offers

The Vivo V20 is priced at Rs. 24,990 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 27,990 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is now up for pre-orders and will be up for grabs, starting October 20 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and l mainline partner retail stores.

As for the offers, users can get a flat Rs. 1,500 cashback on ICICI Credit/Debit Card EMI Transactions, a 10% Instant Discount on SBI cards during Big Billion Days sale, around Rs. 2,500 off on exchange, no-cost EMI option, and V-shield Complete Mobile Protection.

Vivo's online store will provide offers such as flat 10% cashback on ICICI Credit card EMI transactions, flat 10% cashback on Kotak Bank on Credit card & Credit Card EMI t, transactions, Flat 10% Cashback on Federal Bank debit card, V-shield Complete Mobile Protection, 12-month extended warranty on Vi Rs. 819 recharge with 100% Paytm cashback, Rs. 1,500 extra exchange cashback, and no-cost EMI option. Additionally, there will be offers and discounts via the retail stores too.

