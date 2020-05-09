Vivo G1 5G enterprise smartphone launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : VIVO Vivo G1 5G

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone in China, the Vivo G1 5G. The smartphone is basically the Vivo S6 5G, but targetted towards government officials and enterprise users. The Vivo S6 5G was launched in the country back in March. Apart from its looks, the key features of the smartphone include 5G support, 8GB of RAM and more.

As for the specifications, the Vivo G1 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Samsung Exynos 980 processor, which not only brings great performance but also support for 5G networks. It packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

On the optics front, the Vivo G1 comes with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel sensors. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.

Vivo G1 5G comes with a price tag of CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs 37,500). The smartphone is available only in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As of now, the phone is available only in China and the company has not yet revealed if and when the smartphone will hit the global markets including India.

