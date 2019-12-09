Vivo’s Funtouch OS won’t be replaced by JoviOS, will get new features

Funtouch OS won't be replaced by JoviOS

For a while now, we have been hearing that Vivo will replace its OS – the Funtouch OS – by the JoviOS, thus launching one with a new name. However, a recent confirmation suggests that it won’t happen at all.

Vivo Funtouch OS will remain so

As posted by the OS’s product manager on Weibo, several discussions have led to the decision to keep the Funtouch OS, with no renaming taking place. The announcement also involved apologies on part of the product manager.

Although there won’t be a name change, Vivo’s Android-based skin will receive a new update for the entry of new features. The new version of Funtouch OS will release on December 16, along with the launch of the Vivo X30 and the X30 Pro.

While not much is known about the features that will come along the new version of Funtouch OS, the highlighting feature will be the app sharing one. With this feature, users will be able to share apps with other users and create a “screen-casting” scenario between the two devices.

As a reminder, the current Funtouch OS 9.1 comes with features such as support for full-screen display, new wallpapers, smart icons, dark mode, Jovi smart scene, smart launcher, and a lot more.

Vivo X30

Vivo will also launch the new Vivo X30 5G smartphone at the launch event. The smartphone will also have an elder sibling going by the name Vivo X30 Pro.

Even though not all details about the smartphone are known, rumours suggest that it will come with an Exynos 980 processor, a quad-camera setup at the back, 60X zooming capabilities, and more.

As we lack all the details, we will have to wait until the official launch event. Stay tuned to this space for more information.

