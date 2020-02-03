Monday, February 03, 2020
     
UFS 3.1 with faster speeds introduced: Know features, specifications and more

UFS 3.1, the new Universal Flash Storage standard has been introduced. Read on to know more

New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2020 18:17 IST
Image Source : FLICKR

The JEDEC Solid State Technology Association has introduced the new Universal Flash Storage or UFS standard -- the UFS 3.1 -- with new features that will prove to be an upgrade to the UFS 3.0. Here’s all you need to know.

UFS 3.1 Features, Specifications

The new UFS standard is meant to increase the device performance with a decrease in power usage. The UFS 3.1 comes with a write booster for increased write speeds. 

The UFS 3.1 supports DeepSleep, which is a UFS device for low-power devices. It uses low power state targeting lower-cost systems to share UFS voltage regulators with other functions.

Furthermore, there is the Performance Throttling Notification feature that will tell the host if the performance is being throttled because of high temperature.

Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors and the JC-64 Committee for Embedded Memory Storage and Removable Memory Cards said, “The development of UFS 3.1 is a prime example of the ongoing commitment within JEDEC to continually improve and enhance JEDEC standards to meet the needs of the industry and, ultimately, the consumer.”

In addition to this, an additional standard -- the UFS Host Performance Booster (HPB) Extension -- has also been introduced. The new standard will allow companies to cache the UFS device logical-to-physical address map in the system’s DRAM.

Latest technology news

