Image Source : PIXABAY/GERALT Twitter plans to bring back its app to MacOS

Twitter plans on bringing back its app to Mac using Apple's Project Catalyst, Pro, which is an Apple initiative that helps developers to port their iOS apps to Mac.

The micro-blogging website had made the announcement during Apple's WWDC conference last week saying that the app would launch with Catalina and would have many features that include keyboard shortcuts, dark mode, multiple windows, and notifications.

The company said in a post that, "We are excited that Project Catalyst will enable us to bring Twitter back to the Mac by leveraging our existing iOS codebase. We'll also be able to add native Mac features on top of our existing iPad experience, while keeping our maintenance efficient as we continue to improve this shared codebase in the years to come."

The company initially had a "Twitter for Mac app", which got discontinued in February 2018 since it wasn't able to sustain two separate codebases.

A report suggests that using Project Catalyst that company will be able to use their existing iOS codebase along with new features for desktops.

Twitter is working on an all-new app that is being developed and could launch by this year on macOS Catalina.

(With IANS inputs)

