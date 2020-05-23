These types of apps have seen a surge during COVID-19 Lockdown

Image Source : PIXABAY These types of apps saw a surge amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

During this time of COVID 19, we spend all of our times inside than we did in the past, but thankfully there are plenty of smartphone apps which has made our isolation a little more worthwhile. Talking about doing a video call with friends, to some e-learning, to detecting the symptoms of COVID-19, to even consulting doctors online, there are tons of apps of great choices.

There are various apps which makes us more productive while working from home. The apps not only are helping our lives as of now but are also markers of the new pandemic world in the country leading the way in its response to the virus. As the Coronavirus pandemic is forcing billions of people to stay home, here are the six apps which are going to ease the lifestyle once the lockdown is over.

GPS Trackers

After lockdown is over, the businesses got affected. All the snatchers, thieves are looking out for every possible opportunity to get back to their work. This is one of the main reasons why GPS tracking is must. Letstrack is a global leader in GPS and vehicle security system by enabling APP-to-APP and APP-TO-WEB hardware and software solutions to power the Internet of Things (IoT). This app can be used to overcome this situation. One can use the trackers in your cars, pets, bags and others.

Tracking COVID 19 cases

A government initiative, Aarogya Setu is a mobile app to connect essential health services with the people of India to fight against Coronavirus pandemic. The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID 19. It provides people with important information to avoid Coronavirus and its symptoms.

Video Calling

Zoom, the video-based meeting app is gaining all tractions during the past few months and is offering a simple way to collaborate and communicate with the colleagues. Once the lockdown is going to be over, social distancing will be a thing to follow. Companies will be planning to have as many e-meetings as possible just to avoid the avoid physical distancing. For which, Zoom is going to take over this issue.

Tele Consultation

Teleconsultation is the future of medicine and the technology is becoming mainstream and more expected by the patients, insurance companies and used throughout the medical field. Navia Life Care has come up with tele-consultation services for its patients. The main aim of this concept is to reduce the number of patients visiting hospitals for non-emergency cases. The tele-consultation services can be attained by patients who are already undergoing treatment or the ones to want to seek advice.

Online grocery

During this lockdown and worst of times in recent weeks, online grocery is one such sector which has reached its peak and has witnessed best of its times. The lockdown brought in a massive opportunity for the businesses. Bigbasket, an online grocery startup has hit the sector is helping the consumers who have flocked to the internet to meet the needs. Even once this all is over, people will try and avoid the situation of going out to buy the groceries which in turn is going to rise the concept of online grocery even more.

Online food delivery

Amidst coronavirus pandemic, the intention to purchase from major delivery apps has gradually increased after witnessing the decline last week. Swiggy, an online food delivery startup has hit the sector. Even once this all is over, people will try and avoid the situation of going out to eat while sitting at a restaurant. In order to come up with social distancing, one will try and order food online which in turn is going to rise the concept of online food delivery even more.

