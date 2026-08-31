Kashmira Irani of Amber Dhara announces pregnancy at 40; Gauahar Khan and others shower love

Actress Kashmira Irani, who became a household name after Amber Dhara, is expecting her first child with Akshat Saxena, who made his acting debut with Operation Safed Sagar. The 40-year-old actress shared the happy news on Instagram, and congratulations for the couple have been pouring in non-stop ever since.

Kashmira Irani announces pregnancy

Kashmira took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo from her holiday. It had two coconuts, each wearing "mom" and "dad" caps. In the caption, she wrote, "Current Status #ComingSoon." Take a look:

Celebs congratulate Kashmira and Akshat

Several celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate Kashmira Irani on her pregnancy announcement. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Awwwwww many many congratulations. May god keep u in protection n happiness”. Anjali Nandkishan commented, “Ayyyyyyeeeee CONGRATULATIONS you two”, while Meiyang Chang wrote, “Say whaaaaa Congrats you two”.

Sam Khan also congratulated the couple with a series of heart emojis, while Ridhima Pandit and Dhamidrashti reacted with heart emojis. Itsharleensethi wrote, “Wohooo”, and Jank_ee commented, “Yaasss!”. Nishchay Gogia replied to her comment, writing, “Nooo.... Kashhhhh”._

Kashmira and Akshat got married on February 10, 2024. On their second anniversary this year, Akshat wished his wife with a beautiful note and a video from their wedding. The note could be read: "2 years of constant magic every day ! You truly are my best friend Kashmira! We love, we fight , we laugh , we cry. You and I have seen sides of each other no one else can ever see, We're flying through this realm as if it's our own, Each time , every time, I know it's going to be you and me navigating along ! I love you, my wife ! Cheers to us, cheers to whole lifetimes of only masti, making each other laugh uncontrollably and loving each other unconditionally! You are the best ! Happy 2 years to Us !"

Kashmira Irani's work front

On the work front, Kashmir bagged the lead role opposite Sulagna Panigrahi in the 2008 TV serial Amber Dhara. They played conjoined twins on the show. Apart from this, Kashmira has worked in films such as PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rangoon, Bharat, Modern Love Mumbai, Detective Sherdil and Imtiaz Ali's recent film, Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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