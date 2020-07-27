Soundcore Space NC noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Features, price and more

Image Source : SOUNDCORE Soundcore Space NC

Soundcore, a US-based audio company, has launched a new pair of headphones -- the Soundcore Space NC -- in India. The new pair of headphones comes with the Active Noise Cancellation has its major highlight is a wireless audio accessory. Read on to know more about the new headphones by the company.

Soundcore Space NC Features, Specifications, Price

The Soundcore Space NC headphones come with a 20-hour playback time and are lightweight and compact. The pair comes with memory-foam-ear-cups and metal headband, making the headphone comfortable as it can adapt to the user's head shape.

The pair supports Hybrid active noise cancellation technology and can reduce the ambient sound by up to 96%. It comes with customisable 40mm drivers and allows for one-touch controls with the on-ear touchpads. The headphones come with a built-in microphone and have support for Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, the pair can be used for a wired usage by connecting it to the device via a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Soundcore Space NC comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The new headphones come in black and grey colours and come with an 18-month warranty.

In addition to this, Soundcore is expected to launch 2 new SKUs to its audio-product portfolio by mid-August.

