Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV launched in India: Price, specifications

Shinco, the Indian television brand, has launched yet another smart TV in the country. The all-new S43UQLS 43-inch 4K HDR LED Smart TV is priced at Rs. 20,999 and for that, it has a lot on offer. The company has made the smart TV available via the e-commerce giant Amazon as well as the company’s own official website, shinco.in.

The Shinco S43UQLS sports a 43-inch Ultra-HD HDR-capable panel. It is powered by an A55 quad-core processor. The television packs in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. All this hardware clubs to allow the TV runs Android 9 Pie. On top of Android, the company has added its own layer of UI called Uniwall UI. With the Android operating system, the Shinco smart TV is able to offer a plethora of applications including Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, and Alt Balaji.

As for the port selection, the Shinco S43UQLS sports three HDMI ports, which means you can connect your gaming console, DTH setup box and still have one port left. The smart TV also sports two USB ports that can be used to connect external hard drives or pen drives for music, movies and more. For sound, the television also comes with a 20W built-in speaker. Additionally, it gets support for DBX-TV audio technology. The television also comes with support for Bluetooth connectivity to use external wireless speakers or headphones.

As mentioned above, the Shinco TV is priced at Rs. 20,999. With such an aggressive price tag, the company will be able to target a huge audience. Also, the current situation is restricting people from trusting any Chinese product from brands like Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus. This means, the Indian TV manufacturer, Shinco, has a great chance here to conquer the market.

