Image Source : PIXABAY/4047369 Shemaroo Entertainment launches pre-loaded audio speakers in the Indian market

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited enters the speaker business, by launching two pre-loaded content speakers called “Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita” speaker and “Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani” that offer devotional content. The new speakers by the company have been launched to cater to the spiritual needs and longings of consumers.

The two speakers are easy to use and offer a varied range of curated content in order to fulfil the devotional needs of consumers.

Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

The Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is an audiobook that replicates the sacred scripture of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and comes pre-loaded with 18 chapters and 700 verses. Users get the option to choose from three languages that include Sanskrit, Hindi and English. It also comes with 100 Lord Krishna bhajans in addition to the Bhagavad Geeta content. The speaker comes with Bluetooth connectivity with the use of a functional remote control device that gives access to an array of offerings and has a battery life of up to 10 hours and a superior sound powered by 6 watts speakers. Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita price is Rs 4,449.

Some legendary artists like Roop Kumar Rathod, Suresh Wadkar and Sanj V have lent their voice for the verses.

Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani

Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani speaker offers a specially curated collection of over 1000 Bhajans, Aartis, Jaaps, Mantras and Stotras. It offers a varied set of options of Daily Deity list to choose from, depending upon the dedicated day to deities like Sai Baba, Devi Maa, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesha, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva. It comes with a remote that is easy to use that gets search and play options. Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani price is Rs 3,999 and comes with 8-watt battery support with 8 hours of battery life.

It has a list of varied songs that have been sung by popular devotional singers like Anup Jalota, Narendra Chanchal, Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal and more.

Both Shemaroo Bhakti Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Shemaroo Bhakti Bhajan Vaani will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall and Tata Cliq. Both products will be available across leading retail outlets and chains like Archie's and Crossword for consumers.

