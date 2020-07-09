After Apple, Samsung rumoured to ditch in-box charger and we are not happy

Image Source : PIXABAY It might not be a good news after all

Samsung appears to be following what looks like a highly-criticised decision Apple could make. After Apple being rumoured to sell its iPhone 12 lineup without the in-box charger, rumour has it that the South Korean tech major Samsung might do the same thing with its 2021 smartphones. Read on to know more about the new leak.

Samsung won't sell in-box chargers with phones

It is expected that starting next year, Samsung won't include chargers in the box of its future smartphones. The news came to the surface via a report by ETNews.com. Some industry officials said, "Samsung Electronics is discussing how to remove the charger from smartphone components with related companies."

While Samsung hasn't provided any official word on the same, the reason for this is assumed to be cost reduction and the fact that chargers are easily available from any other brand.

Since smartphone prices have seen an exponential hike in recent years, the exclusion of in-box accessories such as a charger can help cut some costs if not majorly. Currently, Samsung doesn't provide any in-box earphones with its smartphones, a norm being followed by various companies to reduce the earphone costs and boost the sales of their own audio accessories.

The news comes in after the Cupertino tech major Apple has been in the news for the same reason. It might not include a charger with the iPhone 12 series and can also ditch the in-box EarPods for users to go for the AirPods.

Although the decision might benefit Samsung, Apple and more who might think of doing the same thing. it will definitely not be fruitful for the manufacturers who provide the chargers to these companies. Additionally, users will suffer too as they will have to shell out extra money for the charger or the audio accessory.

Having said that, nothing is concrete at the time of writing and we need to wait for some official information from Samsung. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

