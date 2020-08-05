Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2 and more officially introduced: See deets

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event

Samsung, after a plethora of leaks and sufficient wait, held its much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event and launched for us five 'power' devices that include the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 device, the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Buds Live. The South Koren major held an online event for the same, much like other tech companies these days. Read on to know all about the new products launched by Samsung today.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

The new Galaxy Note 20 series is a new member in the high-end Galaxy Note series and consists of the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch flat Full HD+ Super AMOLED display while the Note 20 Ultra has a bigger 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays are Infinity-O in nature with a punch-hole in the middle.

The smartphones are powered by the octa-core Exynos 990 processor and have 5G variants too. For the 4G variant: the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets two RAM/Storage variants (8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB) and the Note 20 gets a single 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. For the 5G variant, the Note 20 Ultra has three variants (12GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB) and the Note 20 has two (8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB).

Camera-wise, the Galaxy Note 20 features three rear cameras (64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide) with OIS, up to 30x super-resolution zoom and 3x hybrid zoom, while the Galaxy Note 20 sports quad rear cameras (108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto, laser AF sensor) with OIS, up to 50x super-resolution zoom and 5x optical zoom. Both devices get 10MP front cameras with dual pixel AF.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Note 20

While the Galaxy Note 20 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery. Additionally, the devices run Samsung One UI based on Android 10, feature Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, audio by AKG, improved S Pen support, IP68 certification, and face recognition.

The Galaxy Note 20 comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White. As for the price, the Galaxy Note 20 is priced at $999 (around Rs. 74,000). The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is priced at $1,299 (around Rs. 97,000). The smartphones will be available to buy, starting August 21. However, there is no word on their availability in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series

The company has also launched the successor to the Galaxy Tab S6 tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+. The Tab S7 has an 11-inch 2,560 × 1.600 LTPS TFT display and the Tab S7+ has a bigger 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The tablets are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Both tablets come in two RAM/Storage variants: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tab S7+ sport dual rear cameras (13MP, 5MP) and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy Tab S7 gets its fuel from an 8,000mAh battery while the Tab S7+ sources its fuel from the massive 10,090mAh battery, which is the biggest battery on a tablet yet. Additionally, with the Tab S7 gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Galaxy Tab S7+ gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both support the S Pen and come in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze colours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the third foldable smartphone by Samsung and comes with a few upgrades. It looks like the Galaxy Fold and comes with a 7.6-inch Ultra-Thin-Glass Infinity-O display that folds inwards, much like a tablet. When open, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets a 7.6-inch screen and the cover screen is 6.2-inch. It features the hideaway hinge for and advanced folding scenario. There is a sleek design and two colour options, namely, Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 comes in a special Thom Browne edition, much like the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the 'slimmed -down' version of the previous Galaxy Watch versions. It comes in two display options: 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch. Both displays (with rotating bezels) are Super AMOLED in nature and support Always-on-Display and a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The smartwatch is powered by the Exynos 9110 processor and runs Tizen OS 5.5. The watch gets 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, wireless charging support, and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 3

The 1.2-inch display variant gets a 247mAh battery and the 1.4-inch display model gets a 340mAh battery. The Galaxy Watch 3 gets a stainless steel case and comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver colours. It comes with various features such as heart rate monitor, ECG monitor, Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature, fall detection, Running analysis, VO2 max readings, video workout support, various activity tracker, and even sleep monitoring. The Galaxy Watch 3 starts at $499 (around Rs. 37,400).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Last but not least is the Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless earbuds, which is the company's third instalment. The Galaxy Buds Live feature a bean-shaped design, as rumoured previously. The earbuds will be placed horizontally instead of vertically and come with two wingtip sizes. The pair supports audio by AKG, a 12mm speaker and bass duct, three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit, and feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It supports a game mode for low latency, has the Buds Together feature for easy music sharing, intuitive touch controls, Bixby voice wake-up, and 6 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live

As for the specs, the Galaxy Buds Live has a 60mAh battery (earbuds) and 472mAh battery (charging case), has Bluetooth 5.0 support, wireless charging, IPX2 certification, and is compatible with both Android and iOS. The Galaxy Buds Live is priced at $169 (around Rs. 12,600) and will be available, starting August 6.

