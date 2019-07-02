Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Note 10 set to launch on August 7

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is officially set to make its debut on 7th August at the Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place in New York. A teaser video shows the all-new S Pen stylus revolving around a single camera lens that hints to the Infinity-O Display on the Galaxy Note 10.

Rumours suggest that Samsung could unveil a larger model of the phone that would be called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or Galaxy Note 10+. Reports also suggest that the company could also bring the Galaxy Note 10 5G model at the launch event.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be scheduled for 4 pm ET on August 7 at 1:30 am IST i.e August 8 and the event will be hosted at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Not much is known about the range of other products that could launch at the event other than the Galaxy Note 10, but rumours suggest of Galaxy Note 10 Pro, while other reports point to the Galaxy Note 10+.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is said to come with a 6.28-inch display, while the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or Galaxy Note 10+ could feature a 6.75-inch display, apart from the 5G models.

The Galaxy Note 10 is said to skip the Bixby button as well as the 3.5mm headphone jack. The top of the line model is expected to come with TOF (Time-of-Flight) camera, apart from the triple rear camera.

The new Galaxy Note 10 could also feature the 'Sound on Display' technology on the Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note 10 price is expected to be somewhere between $1,100-1,200 (Rs 76,000-83,000 approx.).

Samsung might as well launch the Galaxy Fold at the Galaxy launch event.

