Parliament Monsoon Session to begin from July 20, to continue till August 13: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi:

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday that the Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin from July 20 and will continue August 13, hoping for a positive debate on key issues pertaining to the nation.

Rijiju, who is also the Union Minority Affairs minister, said the decision to summon both Houses of the Parliament was taken after President Droupadi Murmu approved the recommendation of the central government.

"The Session will commence on 20 July, 2026 and continue till 13 August, 2026 for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance," Rijiju, a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

This will be the first session of the Parliament following the splits in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). In the TMC, 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha members have rebelled against the party leadership and decided to support the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Similarly, six out of nine UBT's Lok Sabha MPs have joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

This has strengthened the NDA's numbers in the Lower House. However, a decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on demand of the rebel TMC and UBT members seeking recognition as separate groups is still awaited.

Talking about the Rajya Sabha, the numbers have tilted in favour of the NDA after the recent elections to the Upper House.

This session is likely to be crucial for both the ruling alliance and INDIA bloc, as the Budget Session had concluded in a disappointment for the Centre after the Constitution Amendment Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha. Some unconfirmed reports have claimed that the government could bring the bill again in this session; however, there is no clarification on this.

Meanwhile, the opposition would look to corner the government over NEET re-examination, and the splits in TMC and the UBT. Besides, opposition parties might also look a debate on fuel rates and would demand a revision in prices, as the United States (US) and Iran have signed a peace deal, ending the over three-month-long conflict in the Middle East that severely disrupted global supply chains.

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