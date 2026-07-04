Fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee as close aide Chandrima Bhattacharya quits all party posts

New Delhi:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing fresh political turbulence as senior leader and Mamata Banerjee's close aide, Chandrima Bhattacharya, has stepped down from her key organisational responsibilities. Bhattacharya submitted her resignation to Mamata Banerjee, confirming that she had resigned from all party posts, including her role as the state president and the party's signing authority.

Her resignation comes barely a month after she was appointed to the position.

(Image Source : X)Chandrima Bhattacharya quits all party posts

Resignation comes just weeks after appointment

Mamata Banerjee had appointed Chandrima Bhattacharya as the TMC's state president last month. However, within weeks of taking charge, she decided to step down, making her exit one of the most significant developments inside the party in recent weeks.

Bhattacharya has long been considered one of Mamata Banerjee's closest and most trusted leaders, making her resignation a major political setback for the party leadership. Her resignation follows her defeat in the Dum Dum Uttar Assembly constituency, where she lost to BJP candidate Sourav Sikdar by more than 26,000 votes.

The result reflected the TMC's disappointing performance in the Assembly elections, where the party suffered heavy losses while the BJP secured a decisive victory.

Exodus from TMC continues

Bhattacharya's resignation is the latest in a series of exits that have shaken the Trinamool Congress after the election results. Several senior leaders, MPs, MLAs and party functionaries have either resigned or distanced themselves from the party in recent weeks, raising questions about internal unity and leadership.

Reports have also suggested that more leaders could leave in the coming days, adding to the uncertainty within the party. With one senior leader after another walking away, Mamata Banerjee now faces the difficult task of restoring confidence within the party and preventing further defections.

Also Read: TMC vs TMC escalates as Ritabrata faction 'takes control' of party headquarters in Kolkata