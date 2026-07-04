Satluj Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh strengthens Honey Trehan's haunting tale of truth and courage

Movie Name: Satluj

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: July 3, 2026

Director: Honey Trehan

Genre: biographical crime-drama

Not all films depicting real life heroes need grandiose speeches and chest-beating for leaving a mark. Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj knows that well. It goes by the quiet approach, preferring to be silent rather than spectacular. Director Honey Trehan does not have the intention of making Jaswant Singh Khalra's life story a traditional biopic. Instead, he tells it with patience, allowing the truth itself to carry the emotional weight.

Earlier known as Punjab 95, the film draws inspiration from the life of the human rights activist who challenged a system far bigger than himself. Satluj is not always an easy watch and it certainly isn't made for audiences expecting constant thrills. But by the time it reaches its closing moments, Honey Trehan's film leaves behind a feeling that's difficult to shake off.

Satluj: Story

Punjab in the 1990s wasn't just politically turbulent. It was a place where asking the wrong questions could change your life forever. That's the world Satluj drops us into. The film follows a man, a Amritsar bank manager to be specific, who stumbles upon disturbing inconsistencies, disappearance and unanswered mysteries while going about his everyday life. At first, it's simply curiosity. But every answer leads to another question and before long, he finds himself standing against institutions far more powerful than he ever imagined.

What works here is that the protagonist Diljit Dosanjh never comes across as someone larger than life. He gets scared. He hesitates. His family worries about him. Friends tell him to let it go. There are moments when even he seems unsure of what lies ahead. Yet he keeps moving because, at some point, ignoring the truth becomes harder than confronting it.

Honey Trehan avoids the usual tricks associated with investigative dramas. There are no shocking reveals every fifteen minutes or conveniently timed twists. Instead, the tension grows gradually. A quiet conversation, an unexpected document or an ordinary meeting suddenly takes on an entirely different meaning.

The family scenes deserve a mention too. They remind us that the price of courage isn't paid only by the person standing at the centre of the fight.

Satluj: Writing and direction

Honey Trehan's biggest achievement is knowing when to hold back. Many filmmakers would have been tempted to fill the screenplay with emotional speeches and applause-worthy moments. Satluj resists that temptation. The strongest scenes often unfold in silence. A pause during a conversation or a look exchanged between two characters says more than pages of dialogue ever could.

That doesn't mean the screenplay is flawless. The opening stretch feels longer than it needs to be and a few investigative sequences begin to repeat the same emotional beat. A little trimming could have kept the momentum intact without affecting the film's seriousness.

The script also assumes that viewers know something about the historical events that inspired it. Those unfamiliar with the political backdrop may occasionally find themselves wanting a bit more context. Even then, the film never loses sight of what matters most. At its heart, this is less about politics and more about the cost of standing up for what is right.

Satluj: Technical aspects

Satluj looks exactly the way this story should. The cinematography doesn't romanticise Punjab or try to make every frame postcard-worthy. The colours remain muted, the lighting feels natural and there's an uneasiness that quietly sits beneath even the most ordinary scenes.

The production design deserves credit for recreating the period without drawing unnecessary attention to itself. Nothing feels overly designed or artificial.

The background score is refreshingly restrained. Instead of constantly telling viewers what to feel, it steps back and lets the scenes breathe. Some of the film's most affecting moments arrive with barely any music at all.

Editing is perhaps where the film loses some steam. There are stretches that overstay their welcome, making the runtime feel heavier than necessary. Cutting fifteen minutes or so could have made the narrative far more engaging.

Satluj: Acting

Diljit Dosanjh delivers one of the finest performances of his career, precisely because he never tries too hard. There is no dramatic transformation designed to win applause. He keeps everything internal. His expressions do most of the talking and even during emotionally charged scenes, he stays remarkably controlled. The scenes with his family are especially effective. You can sense the fear, guilt and determination on his face even when the dialogue is minimal. It's a performance built on small moments rather than big ones.

Suvinder Vicky once again proves how dependable he is. He slips into the character so naturally that you stop noticing the performance altogether. He doesn't need intimidation to establish control; his actions alone leave a lasting impact. The confrontation scenes will stay with you.

Arjun Rampal has limited screen time but makes good use of it. His composed presence fits comfortably within the film's understated tone. The supporting cast, too, plays its part without unnecessary theatrics. That consistency helps keep the world believable.

What doesn't work in Satluj

The film's biggest weakness is also part of its identity. Its slow pace allows the story to settle, but it also asks for a fair amount of patience. There are moments where the narrative feels like it's circling the same point before finally moving ahead. A few supporting characters are introduced with enough promise to spark curiosity, yet the screenplay never spends enough time exploring them.

There are also scenes that could have landed with greater emotional force. Satluj's commitment to subtle storytelling is admirable, but there are times when the film becomes so restrained that it holds back emotions that deserved a little more room. Viewers expecting an investigative thriller packed with constant tension may come away feeling that the film is simply too quiet.

Satluj: Verdict

Some movies come with as much baggage both in front of the cameras as well as behind the scenes. This is definitely the case with Satluj. It took a lot of years for Honey Trehan's movie to finally see light due to legal tangles and a fight with the censor board that wanted 127 cuts to be made to the movie. At one point in time, it seemed like its release had become impossible. The fact that it has finally arrived and in the version its makers intended, makes its release feel like a victory in itself.

However, Satluj doesn't shout to make itself heard. It doesn't rely on dramatic background scores or exaggerated heroism to underline its message. Instead, it places its faith in a remarkable true story and tells it with honesty. Honey Trehan treats the subject with the sensitivity it deserves, while Diljit Dosanjh delivers a performance that stays with you because of how effortless it feels.

Unlike most movies, which rely on exaggerations to grab attention, Satluj sticks to realism. It might not appeal to all audiences, but those who accept its simplicity will find it touching and insightful. It is often in silence when the boldest messages are conveyed. Satluj understands that better than most.

Hence, Satluj deserves 3.5 out of 5 stars and is now streaming on Zee 5.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95 renamed Satluj premieres on Zee5, X hails the long-delayed film

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