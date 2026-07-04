Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains expected today, school holiday declared in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli

Mumbai:

Amid heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued red alert for Mumbai for the weekend. The weather office has also issued red alert for Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts and said extreme heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash Mumbai and other regions from July 4 to 6. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis in a post on X urged citizens to remain vigilant and cautious during this period. Apart from this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alerted Mumbaikars to use helpline numbers in any emergency.

Because of the red alert, schools and colleges are declared to be closed in Thane, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday and a similar direction is issued for schools and colleges in Kalyan-Dombivli.

Check India TV for latest updates on heavy rains in Mumbai and other adjacent areas.

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