Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains expected today, school holiday declared in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli
 Live now

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains expected today, school holiday declared in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis in a post on X urged citizens to remain vigilant and cautious during this period. Apart from this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alerted Mumbaikars to use helpline numbers in any emergency.

Heavy rains expected today in Mumbai.
Heavy rains expected today in Mumbai. Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

Amid heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued red alert for Mumbai for the weekend. The weather office has also issued red alert for Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts and said extreme heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash Mumbai and other regions from July 4 to 6. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis in a post on X urged citizens to remain vigilant and cautious during this period. Apart from this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alerted Mumbaikars to use helpline numbers in any emergency.

Because of the red alert, schools and colleges are declared to be closed in Thane, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday and a similar direction is issued for schools and colleges in Kalyan-Dombivli.

Check India TV for latest updates on heavy rains in Mumbai and other adjacent areas.

Also Read: 

Mumbai rains: Andheri Subway closed after waterlogging, IMD predicts more showers, are school closed?

Live updates :Mumbai Rains Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:08 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mumbai has been getting heavy showers since Thursday

    Mumbai has been getting heavy showers overnight since around Thursday midnight. While low-lying areas like Dadar, Andheri, Goregaon and Parel witnessed waterlogging, the water receded in the morning, said officials. The intensity of rainfall reduced in the early morning hours, but showers picked up again after 8 am in some parts of Mumbai. According to the BMC, the city recorded over 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday. The city received an average rainfall of 126 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 110 mm and the western suburbs 114 mm, it said.

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    IMD issues red alert for Thane till Sunday

    IMD issues red alert for Thane district and said heavy rains will occur on Saturday. On the other hand, 58 mm of rain has been recorded in Thane city from 8:30 am on July 3 to 5:30 am till July 4. Since this morning, intermittent heavy rains have been seen in Thane. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Thane district for Saturday and Sunday.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mumbai rains: Check which areas recorded highest rainfall

    As per the latest updates, Bandra recorded 143.4 mm of rainfall, Pali Mumbai Municipal School, Bandra recorded 140.6 mm, G-South Ward Office recorded 140.2 mm, and F-North Ward Office recorded 132 mm . Mankhurd Fire Station recorded 126.8 mm, Collector Colony, Chembur recorded 124.2 mm, Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd recorded 120.8 mm, and Ramabai Nagar, Ghatkopar recorded 120.2 mm. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few hours and has appealed to citizens to take necessary precautions.

     

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    97 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mumbai

    Rain has been continuing in Mumbai since last night...Over the past 24 hours, 97 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mumbai city, 89 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 85 mm in the western suburbs. There has been no waterlogging in the city's major low-lying areas. Suburban train services are operating normally.

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Schools holiday declared in Palghar, colleges to remain shut in Vasai–Virar

    Because of the heavy rains, the normal life has been disrupted in Maharashtra’s Vasai–Virar as incessant heavy rainfall continues to lash the region. After the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Red Alert for Palghar district, District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Maharashtra Disaster Management issues advisory amid heavy rain alert

    The Maharashtra Disaster Management Department on Saturday issued an advisory and urged residents to remain alert as heavy rainfall is expected across Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Konkan and parts of central Maharashtra from July 4 to 6. The IMD has predicted heavy rains on Saturday for Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, while the ghat regions of Satara, Pune and Nashik are also likely to receive moderate to heavy rain.

    The Maharashtra Disaster Management Department said that heavy showers may disrupt local travel and could result in damage to vulnerable structures.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issues directions to all schools

    The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued specific directions for schools that were already operating in the morning or full-day shifts before the announcement. These schools have been asked to immediately inform parents or guardians about the revised arrangements and ensure that students leave the school premises only after being safely handed over to their parents or an authorised guardian. The NMMC directed all schools to implement the order with immediate effect and make necessary arrangements for the safe dispersal of students.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mumbai Municipal Corporation declares school holiday for afternoon session

    Because of the persistent heavy rainfall, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) declared a holiday for the afternoon session in all schools functioning under its jurisdiction. The decision, which applies to schools of all managements, was announced on Friday after continuous rainfall in the city and has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students. The civic body said the decision was issued on the directions of the Municipal Commissioner after reviewing the prevailing weather conditions.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Incessant rains continue to pound Mumbai

    Incessant rains continued to pound Mumbai with several areas recording over 70 mm of downpour in just five hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "heavy to very heavy" showers over the next 24 hours. According to civic officials, the highest rainfall of 73.8 mm was recorded at Supari Tank Municipal School in Bandra, followed by 72.2 mm in Prabhadevi, 70.8 mm in Bandra West and 69.4 mm in Parel. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

     

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mumbai Rains: Radhanagari Dam overflows after heavy rains

    Radhanagari Dam, located on Bhogawati River in Kolhapur, overflows due to rising water levels following continuous rainfall over the past few days.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    School holiday declared in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli

    Due to the red alert by the IMD, schools and colleges are declared to be closed in Thane, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. A similar direction has also been issued for schools and colleges in Kalyan-Dombivli.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mumbai Rains: Govt launches helpline numbers

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Helpline Number - 1916

    Palghar Helpline Number - 02525 297474, +91 82379 78873

    Thane Municipal Corporation Helpline Number - 022-25364779, 0222530 1740, 91 93723 38827

    Thane, Disaster Management Cell - 1800-222-108/8657887101

    Panvel Municipal Corporation Helpline Number - 02227458040/41/42

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mumbai rains: CM Fadnavis urges all to remain vigilant

    Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra posts, "Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Mumbai-MMR, Konkan, and Ghat Areas of Central Maharashtra from July 4 to 6. A forecast of heavy rainfall has been issued for Mumbai city along with the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg from July 4 to 6. Additionally, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in the ghat areas of Satara, Pune, and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra during this period. Disruptions in local travel and some structural damage cannot be ruled out during this time. Citizens should remain vigilant during this period. Extra caution is essential, especially when traveling in low-lying areas and on ghat roads. In emergency situations, contact local emergency numbers, as urged by the state's disaster management department..."

     

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Heavy rains cripple Mumbai throughout this week

    It should be noted that heavy rains have crippled Mumbai throughout the week, triggering waterlogging, flood-like situations, dozens of trees collapsing and disruption to commuters who faced intense traffic on roads and delays in the local train network. Two people died so far due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    IMD issues red alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad

    According to the BMC, neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts have also been placed under a red alert for Saturday and Sunday, with a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD has also issued red alert for neighbouring Raigad district for Friday and Saturday.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Heavy rains expected in Mumbai today, red alert issued

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rains for Mumbai and issued red alert for the city. The weather office said extreme heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash Mumbai and other regions from July 4th to July 6th, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has alerted Mumbaikars to use helpline numbers in any emergency. Following the red alert, many schools have declared a holiday on Saturday.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Mumbai Rains Red Alert Mumbai Monsoon Weather Update
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\