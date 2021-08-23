Follow us on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G set to launch in India soon.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M32 5G in India and it will be launched in two variants. The smartphone is said to launch at a price between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The smartphone will launch on August 25 and is likely to go on sale from September 2 in the country, sources told IANS.

The Galaxy M32 5G will be the second 5G-enabled phone in the budget M-series, after Galaxy M42 5G. Under the hood, the device will Powered by Dimensity720 processor.

Galaxy M32 5G, Samsung's second M Series 5G smartphone after Galaxy M42 5G, supports 12 5G bands to make consumers future ready for the coming 5G revolution.

Galaxy M32 5G will also get two years of the free OS upgrade. Continuing with the USP of M Series, Galaxy M32 5G would come with a 5,000mAh battery.

It is expected to sport a 48MP quad camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera.

Galaxy M32 5G will also come with Samsung's defense-grade Knox Security, making it one of the most secure smartphones in the mid-segment. Galaxy M32 5G will be on sale on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and leading retail stores.

(with IANS inputs)