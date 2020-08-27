Samsung Galaxy M31s now available to buy via Amazon India again: Price, offers and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy M31s

Samsung on Wednesday said its popular Galaxy M31s smartphone will be back in stock on Amazon.in, starting today. The device will be available for Rs 19,499 for the 6GB/128GB memory variant and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB/128GB memory variant in two colours - Mirage Blue and Mirage Black.

"Even prior to its launch, Galaxy M31s had emerged as one of the most anticipated smartphones in India, with over 4.5 million 'Notify Me' requests on Amazon.in," the company said in a statement.

Galaxy M31s Features, Specifications

The device sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O display and is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. On the camera front, there are quad cameras with a new sensor (IMX682). The Galaxy M31s has a 64MP quad-camera setup. The device offers 4K video recording capabilities and supports hyper-lapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. In addition, Galaxy M31s has a dedicated night mode for great low light photography. The 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

With a premium gradient design, the smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for a 25W in-box fast charger and reverse charging and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10. Additionally, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

With Inputs from IANS

