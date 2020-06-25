Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might come with a punch-hole folding display; Hints leaked renders

Image Source : ICE UNIVERSE Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaked render

Samsung is speculated to introduce the successor to the Galaxy Fold -- the Galaxy Fold 2 -- possibly in August. The alleged smartphone has its share of rumours and leaks and the most recent one is a leaked render, hinting at the possible design the foldable smartphone might carry. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaked renders

As leaked by popular tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, the purported Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to feature a punch-hole display. The leaked render shows the punch-hole situated in the top right portion, which is not really in the corner. While the positioning appears slightly weird, it makes sense for a foldable smartphone, given that it punch-hole can't be placed in the middle due to the centred folding hinge and corner placements will put the selfie camera sensors behind the main array.

If we compare the leaked render with the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the punch-hole remains in the same position as the Galaxy Fold. The only difference is that the one in the render doesn't come with a standalone casing and is just a pinhole. The Galaxy Fold also had two selfie snappers while the Galaxy Fold 2 could have only one.

While details regarding the Galaxy Fold 2 aren't completely available, it is suggested that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and is expected to sport an Ultra-Thin-Glass display, much like the Galaxy Z Flip. Additionally, the foldable device could come with a 120Hz refresh rate, improved cameras, a bigger battery, and a smaller price tag. It could launch in August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

However, we don't have concrete details at our disposal and need to take the aforementioned information with a grain of salt. We will update you once more details are out. Hence, stay tuned.

