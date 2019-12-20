Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to be more like Motorola Razr: Here's how

Image Source : TWITTER / ICE UNIVERSE Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a clamshell design

After the Motorola Razr, Samsung is soon releasing the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the upcoming model will come with a clamshell design making it more pocketable. The smartphone is expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy S11 series next year.

The images shared by popular leakster, Ice Universe, depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout along with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam. The back appears to be made out of glass while the hinge looks similar to the one on the Galaxy Fold.

Additionally, the smartphone seems to be running on the latest version of Samsung's One UI 2.0, based on Android 10. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to cost around $1,000.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000 which is not an amount most people are willing to pay and is not accessible to a larger segment of the population.

The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with just 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.