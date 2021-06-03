Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptops launched: Know details

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptops launched.

Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy Book laptops as the South Korean tech giant eyes to beef up notebook sales amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend. The Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G will be the latest additions to Samsung's notebook portfolio powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon compute platforms.

The Galaxy Book Go 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platform, while the LTE version is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 system.

The Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi version and LTE model will be available later this month in select markets with prices starting from US$349. The 5G variant will be launched later this year, Samsung added.

The latest Galaxy Book Go series, which runs on Microsoft Windows 10, comes with a 14-inch display with a 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos speaker system, reports Yonhap news agency.

It also features various connectivity and multitasking features, including Galaxy Book Smart Switch and Quick Share. The LTE model offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while supporting the 25W fast charger. Samsung said the specifications for the 5G model will be revealed later.

The South Korean tech giant hopes the new laptops will boost its presence in the fast-growing notebook sector as demand for remote working and distance learning continues.

Market researcher TrendForce said global notebook shipments reached 200.5 million units in 2020, up 22.5 percent from year earlier, and are expected to grow 8.1 percent on-year to reach 217 million units this year.

(with IANS inputs)