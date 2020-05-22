Samsung Eid Offers 2020 will give users a chance to get a Galaxy S20+ for free

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Eid offers will be available until May 31.

Samsung India has announced its offers for the Eid sale 2020. The company has brought some really tempting offers which include a free Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone bundled with purchases of select Samsung QLED smart TVs. The flagship smartphone is currently selling for Rs. 77,900 in the Indian market.

Apart from the aforementioned attractive offer, the company is also planning to offer heavy discounts and bundle a lot of freebies on purchases of their home appliance products. With select Samsung smart TVs, the consumers will also get a 10-year “no screen burn-in” warranty. The company is also bundling hefty discounts on Zee5 and Airtel DTH subscriptions with eligible TVs.

Moreover, the South Korean giant is offering 15 percent cashback to ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Federal Bank card users. Additionally, the users will get a variety of financing options combined with these deals, which can bring monthly EMIs of up to 36 months.

As a part of the promotional offer, the company is also offering extended warranties on select appliances such as new microwaves, washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners.

Samsung’s Eid 2020 sale has already begun and will be available for all consumers until May 31. While people can order these appliances online, those living in containment zones might face problems getting their hands on the Samsung products during the promotional period.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced its partnership with Facebook that will allow retailers to go online. This will give a chance to the retailers to sell products even during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

