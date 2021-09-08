Samsung consolidates tablet leadership with 220% YoY growth in India

Follow us on Samsung consolidates tablet leadership with 220pc YoY growth in India.

Samsung on Wednesday announced that it has consolidated its tablet leadership in India, with 220 per cent year-on-year growth in the June quarter. Samsung ended the June quarter with 45 per cent volume market share, helping the company consolidate its tablets leadership for the second successive quarter, according to the latest data released by IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker.

"Samsung's relentless focus on consumer innovations means it is the only full-range player in the tablets business in India, with products across price spectrum. Samsung's tablets have done extremely well across mass (less than Rs 20,000), mid (Rs 20K-40K) as well as premium (Rs 40K) segments," the south Korean tech giant said in a statement.

In the mass segment ($250), Samsung had 49 per cent volume market share in the June quarter, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker. Samsung recently launched Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, one of the most affordable tablets in India. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is crafted to inch-perfection for those who are always on the move.

In the mid-segment ($250-$550), Samsung was a clear number one in the June quarter on account of the success of Galaxy Tab A7.