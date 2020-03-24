Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale delayed due to Coronavirus lockdown in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max under its Redmi sub-brand in India. While the Note 9 Pro went on its first sale a couple of days ago, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale was scheduled for March 25, that is, tomorrow in the country. However, the smartphone's first sale won't take place due to the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in India. Read on to know more about it.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale delayed

Xiaomi took to Twitter and announced that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max won't be made available in India as of now. The smartphone's first sale has been 'postponed to a later date." The announcement was made via Redmi India's Twitter handle.

While there is no word on when exactly the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be up for grabs, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, will be available to buy via yet another sale, scheduled to take place today at 12 pm via online portal Flipkart and Mi.com.

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT:



Due to recent state lockdowns across the Nation, we're postponing the 1st sale of #RedmiNote9ProMax to a later date.



We'd like to confirm that the sale of #RedmiNote9Pro WILL HAPPEN as scheduled, tomorrow (24th) at 12 noon. ❤️️



Thank you! #NoMiWithoutYou 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h69wBRnoNw — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 23, 2020

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Features, Specifications, Price

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a couple of highlights; the Aura Balance Design, a DotDisplay, and the cameras. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Cinematic DotDisplay with a punch-hole in the middle.

On the camera front, there is a quad-camera setup at the back (a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera with 119-degree field of view, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor). The front has an in-display selfie snapper rated at 32MP.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and comes in three RAM/storage options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. Another highlight is the massive 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charger. The device runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Other attractions include ISRO's NavIC navigation system, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, P2i splash resistance, an IR baster, a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Additionally, it comes in Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black, and the Glacier White colours.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 (6GB/64GB), Rs. 16,999 (6GB/128GB), and Rs. 18,999 (8GB/128GB).

Latest technology reviews, news and more