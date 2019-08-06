Image Source : MI Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S Astro White colour pre-order start tonight

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S from Xioami will now be available in a new Astro White colour. The new White Edition was first launched in China and will now be coming to the Indian market, but there is no confirmation if there will be any changes in the price. The Redmi Note 7 already comes in three colours and the new colour is a sort of midlife refresh that features a slight reflective gradient in White.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be the same. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch display with 2340x1080 FHD+ resolution. It comes powered by the 2.0GHz Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor with Adreno 612 GPU in two variants of 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB.

It gets a dual rear camera setup of 48 Megapixel primary sensor along with a 5 Megapixel secondary camera. It houses a 4000mAh battery and comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 technology and Type-C charging port.

