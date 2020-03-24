Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Zoom edition launched: Price, specifications and more

Redmi K30 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in China.

Redmi K30 Pro, after a ton of leaks and rumours, has finally arrived in China. The latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Other key highlights of the smartphone include 64MP quad-camera setup, pop-up selfie camera, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. While the phone is impressive on paper and brings a significant improvement over the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K30, it lacks a high refresh rate display. Alongside, the company has also launched the Zoom Edition, which offers 30x zoom capabilities.

On the other hand, the Redmi K30 Pro brings a 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED notch-less display. To recall, the Redmi K30, which was later launched in India as Poco X2 has an LCD panel with a punch-hole design and 120Hz high refresh rate. Further, the latest flagship smartphone comes with the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor clocked at 2.84GHz and brings support for a 5G modem. Under the hood, the phone also gets UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM helping in making the user experience as smooth as possible.

Redmi K30 Pro now comes with a 4,700mAh battery, which is 200mAh more than the Redmi K30's battery. As for the charging, the Redmi K30 Pro supports 33W fast charging and the charger comes including right inside the box.

On the optics front, the Redmi K30 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the phone sports a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Alongside the Redmi K30 Pro, the company has also launched a Zoom edition that is essentially the K30 Pro with a minor camera tweak. The Zoom edition replaces the 5-megapixel lens on the back for an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 30X Zoom capabilities.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30 Pro in three storage/RAM variants. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage is available in China for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500). As for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models, the price tags are set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,600) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000) respectively.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is available in two variants. While the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 41,000), the 8GB+256GB model will set you back CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,000). Both the smartphones will be available in China starting April 4.

As the Redmi K30 was launched in India as the Poco X2, there are chances that the long-awaited Poco F2 will be nothing but a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. However, in order to conquer the Indian market, the comapny will need to implement an aggressive pricing strategy.