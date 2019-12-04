Xiaomi Mi 10 could be the first Snapdragon 865 powered smartphones, teases Qualcomm

Image Source : XIAOMI/TWITTER Xiaomi Mi 10 to be one of the first smartphones to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset

Qualcomm just announced their next flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865 at the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2019 in Hawaii. Alongside the 5G integrated flagship chipset, the company has also announced the new Snapdragon 765 and 765G processors with 5G support. Since the name of the new chipset and its technical specifications are out, a normal consumer must be excited about the first smartphone to come with the latest processor.

At the launch event, the company teased that the Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi will be one of the firsts to bring Snapdragon 865-powered phones. The first Snapdragon 865 smartphone from Xiaomi will be the upcoming Mi 10. The company is expected to launch the smartphone in Q1, 2020.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K30 smartphone next week, which is said to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor that comes with 5G integrated. It will make the Redmi K30, the first Redmi smartphone to come with 5G support. Also, it could be the first smartphone in the globe to come with a Snapdragon 765 chip under the hood.

Bin Lin, co-founder, vice chairman, Xiaomi Corporation, said in a press statement, “In 2020 Q1, Xiaomi is proud to announce that we will be introducing our flagship Mi 10 – one of the world’s first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform.”

Apart from this, Xiaomi has also announced that they have planned to launch more than 10 smartphones with 5G support in 2020.

