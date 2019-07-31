Image Source : MI Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro going on sale today from 12 PM today

Xiaomi India will be making the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro available for purchase today at 12 pm. The phones will be up for sale via Flipkart and mi.com.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro price and offers

The Redmi K20 comes in two storage variants of 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. The Redmi K20 6GB RAM/64GB is priced at Rs 21,999 and 6GB RAM/128GB is priced at Rs 23,999. Redmi K20 Pro on the other hand also comes in two variants of 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The 6GB RAM/128GB price is Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM/256GB is priced at Rs 30,999.

In terms of offers, users with ICICI credit card can get instant cashback of Rs 1000 on Flipkart. The offer also stands for EMI transactions using ICICI credit or debit card.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor and features a pop-up camera for that near bezel-less design. The phone uses a Snapdragon 855 SoC and runs on MIUI 10 on top of Android 9.0 Pie. Coming to the camera department, it features a 48MP primary sensor along with a13MP sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front is a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. For battery, the phone comes with 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 and comes with Sony IMX 582 sensor instead of the IMX586 sensor on Redmi K20 Pro. Other specs are very much the same, apart from the 18W fast charging.

